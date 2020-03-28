MONTREAL -- A body was discovered Friday floating on the edge of the Mille-Iles river in Terrebonne in the Lanaudiere region north of Montreal.

The Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police service received a call reporting the discovery of the body on Durivage St. around 3:10 p.m.

A fire department boat retrieved the body, which was a few metres from the shore.

The body will be transported to the Montreal morgue. Terrebonne police investigators are in contact with the surrounding police services to establish whether this discovery could be linked to any recent disappearances.

The investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2020.