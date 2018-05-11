Body found in St. Laurent Technopark
Police investigators are near Albert Einstein St. and Marie Curie Ave. after a body was located on May 11, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 10:31AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 11, 2018 10:44AM EDT
Montreal police are investigating a body found in St. Laurent early Friday morning.
Officers are not confirming the discovery of human remains, but said investigators and crime scene technicians are searching an area near Albert Einstein St. and Marie Curie Ave. in the Technopark.
Nobody has been arrested, and it's not yet clear how the body was discovered.
