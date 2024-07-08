MONTREAL
Montreal

    Body found in makeshift shelter in Montreal's Plateau

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a body was discovered in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Monday.

    Police say that a 911 call around 10:15 a.m. reported an unconscious person between two buildings in a makeshift shelter near Jeanne-Mance at Leo-Pariseau streets.

    Officers confirmed the death on the scene of a man around 40 years of age.

    A perimeter has been set up, and police technicians are on the scene to determine the causes and circumstances that led to the man's death. 

