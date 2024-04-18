MONTREAL
    • Body found after fire in Quebec's Beauce region

    Firefighters sift through debris at a home in Saint-Georges (Noovo Info) Firefighters sift through debris at a home in Saint-Georges (Noovo Info)
    Quebec provincial police say a body was found following a fire Tuesday night in Saint-Georges, in the Beauce region.

    "There is every reason to believe that the body is that of the teenager who was missing following the event," notes the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). "Identification procedures will have to be carried out...to confirm the identity of the victim."

    According to police, the fire broke out at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the home on 90e Street.

    Five people were sent to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and authorities say their lives are not in danger.

    The SQ says there is still no reason to believe that the fire was set with criminal intent.

    The investigation into the circumstances leading up to the blaze is ongoing.

