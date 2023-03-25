Body discovered on the St. Lawrence River bank

LEVIS, QC -

A man’s body was discovered on the banks of the St. Lawrence River, downstream from Quebec City and Levis late Saturday afternoon.

A woman walking on the shore in Beaumont, Bellechasse, contacted emergency services around 5 p.m., according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).

First responders discovered the lifeless body of a male on the shoreline between Anse a Margot and Anse du Village.

The forensic identification service and investigators are on scene, said SQ spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville.

The body has not yet been identified.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 25, 2023.