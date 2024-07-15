Boat pilot in critical condition after crash at Valleyfield Regattas

A boat pilot is in critical condition after his hydroplane crashed during the Valleyfield Regattas on Sunday afternoon.

The organization took to social media to share that François Leroux was transported to the Suroît Hospital "unconscious and in critical condition" following the incident.

"Out of respect for the family, we have decided to cancel the remainder of the racing program," the Valleyfield Regattas wrote.

Typically, those taking part in the three-day long regatta can, according to the organization, attain a speed of up to 225 km/h.