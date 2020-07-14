Advertisement
Montreal News | Local Breaking | CTV News Montreal
Black Lives Matter painted on Montreal's Sainte-Catherine Street, joining global movement
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 5:55PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 14, 2020 6:05PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal has joined other major cities in support of the Black Lives Matter protest by painting the slogan along one of its major streets.
The phrase in both English and French is now painted along Sainte-Catherine Street in the centre of the city.
Watch Christine Long's report above.