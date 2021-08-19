A Quebec City mural in honour of the Black Lives Matter movement was defaced just three days after the mural's inauguration.

The word "Kebequoi?" was scrawled in black lettering across in the mural, which features several figures posing with their firsts raised; a symbol frequently used to represent the Black Lives Matter movement

The mural, created by artist Wantin Pantois, is located in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste district of Quebec City.

This is a developing story.