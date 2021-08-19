Advertisement
Black Lives Matter mural in Quebec City vandalized just three days after its inauguration
Published Thursday, August 19, 2021 8:02PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 19, 2021 8:21PM EDT
The mural was inaugurated on Mon., August 16. (Courtesy of Wartin Pantois)
A Quebec City mural in honour of the Black Lives Matter movement was defaced just three days after the mural's inauguration.
The word "Kebequoi?" was scrawled in black lettering across in the mural, which features several figures posing with their firsts raised; a symbol frequently used to represent the Black Lives Matter movement
The mural, created by artist Wantin Pantois, is located in the Saint-Jean-Baptiste district of Quebec City.
This is a developing story.