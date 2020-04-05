Biosphere will follow the rainbow and shine multi-colour display
MONTREAL -- Following in the multi-coloured path of the Jacques Cartier Bridge and colouring pages posted in windows across the province, the Montreal Biosphere will light up like a rainbow starting Sunday.
Though closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biosphere will join the #everythingwillbealright movement and shine in multicolour from Ile Sainte-Helene’s Parc Jean-Drapeau as a "ray of hope during these difficult times."
The city closed adjacent Ile Notre-Dame Sunday morning after a Saturday where many did not adhere to physical distancing norms.
