MONTREAL -- The future of French in Canada depends on the ability of Quebec and francophone communities across the country to unite their voices and show solidarity, according to the Fédération des communautés francophones et acadienne (FCFA).

The federation was one of the very last stakeholders to appear before a parliamentary committee late Thursday to comment on Bill 96, which proposes a major reform of Bill 101, the Charter of the French Language.

Canadian francophones told parliamentarians they want the Legault government's solidarity to be translated into strong gestures and concrete actions aimed at constant collaboration between francophones across the provinces.

In its preamble, Bill 96 clearly states the Legault government's intention to play a leadership role in promoting the use of French across Canada.

"The only French-speaking state in North America, Quebec shares a long history with Canada's Francophone and Acadian communities. This gives Quebec a special responsibility to play a leading role in the country's Francophonie," reads section one of the revised Charter of the French Language, which has more than 200 provisions.

This statement has created expectations among the country's Francophone groups.

The FCFA says it wants the government to specify in its bill how it intends to ensure this pan-Canadian Francophone solidarity.

According to the federation, Quebec should better define its role "in collaboration with the Francophone and Acadian communities themselves."

In addition, the FCFA wants Quebec to take advantage of all the forums at its disposal (federal-provincial meetings, Council of the Federation, Council of Ministers of Education, etc.) to promote the use of French and strengthen its status across the country.

This was the first time in years that the FCFA, which represents 2.7 million French-speaking Canadians living outside Quebec, appeared before a Quebec parliamentary commission.

--This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 7, 2021.