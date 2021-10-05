Projet Montreal leader Valerie Plante will turn to a former mayoral candidate and Parti Quebecois cabinet minister to steer the city's action plan for the promotion of the French language.

Plante chose former Louise Harel to chair the committee of the action plan, which was introduced and adopted in March.

The plan includes promoting French as the city's official language and hiring more municipal workers in secretarial and communications departments who are proficient in French.



While a PQ minister, Harel tabled the motion in 2000, which was adopted in the National Assembly recognizing Montreal as a French-speaking city.

Plante also announced the creation of an award that will be given to an individual or organization that influences or promotes French in Montreal.

Harel will establish the criteria and nomination process for the award.

The politician, who served as interim PQ leader in 2005, ran for mayor of Montreal under the Vision Montreal banner in the 2009 election, but lost to Gerald Tremblay.



She took a final swing at the political pinata in 2013 when she ran as part of the Vision Montreal team, but lost her seat in the Sainte-Marie district of Ville-Marie to an up-and-coming Plante. She lost by just 263 votes.