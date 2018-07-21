Bikers ride naked through downtown Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 5:01PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 21, 2018 5:04PM EDT
On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of bike riders embarked on the annual Naked Bike Ride.
The event, which takes place in dozens of cities around the world, serves as a protest against the dependency on fossil fuels and cars.
The first Naked Bike Ride was organized by social activist Conrad Schmidt and took place in 2002 in Vancouver, to protest against the Iraq war.
Saturday’s bike ride started at Dorchester Square in downtown.
Montreal first hosted a Naked Bike Ride in 2007.
