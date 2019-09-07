

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





Bianca Andreescu has a date with destiny in the form of Serena Williams this afternoon at the finals of the US Open.

Zdenek Bukal is a coach at the Nun's Island Tennis Club and formerly coached a young Eugenie Bouchard.

"It's not just an insanely good run, I think she's the real deal and she's got a bright future ahead of her," said Bukal.

Andreescu is ploughing through some of the world's best players showing good poise, concentration and belief that she can win, said Bukal.

"She believes that she can actually beat these top players," he added. "I think that now she has the belief that she can beat these girls. Her level of concentration, her toughness on the court shows that she can win even the big ones."

Bukal said she can "absolutely" beat the world's top tennis player for the past decade in Serena Williams.

"I've watched her matches and I'm amazed at how calm she can be in some of those tough moments when she's down, and how good she can play," he said. "She's playing really at a level where it would definitely be not surprising if she pulls through a grand slam."