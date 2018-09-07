

CTV Montreal





Quebec's police watchdog is investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man injured after a traffic stop.

According to the BEI, a police officer in Terrebonne intercepted a vehicle just before 5 p.m. for violating the Highway Safety Code.

After a brief discussion, the officer returned to his car to perform checks.

The driver of the intercepted vehicle, however, ran off on foot. He was chased by the officer in quesiton, who then opened fire.

The man was transported to hospital, and there is no word on his current status.

The BEI will investigate - as it does in all cases where a person other than a police officer is injureed during an intervention.