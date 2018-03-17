

Quebec's Independent Investigations Bureau (BEI) is investigating the circumstances of an incident in Inukjuak, in Nord-du-Quebec, after a 43-year-old man was found dead by police.

On Thursday evening, officers from the Kativik Regional Police Force responded to a domestic violence call. A woman had taken refuge in a house that wasn't her own, and upon arrival, police noticed she had a swollen eye and was bleeding from the mouth.

She was also reportedly intoxicated. However, the woman did not speak English or French, so police were unable to obtain a statement. She was transported to hospital.

A sweep of the woman's residence revealed a man, leaning his head and torso on a piece of furniture. Police tried to rouse him, but were unsuccessful.

On Friday morning, police took the woman's statement at the hospital, and returned to her residence. The man was found in the same position as the night before, unresponsive.

The circumstances of the dispute and the man's death are still unknown.

Six BEI investigators and an investigator from the Surete du Quebec will look into the incident Saturday afternoon.