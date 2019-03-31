Featured Video
BEI investigating death of 77-year-old after being pepper-sprayed
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 5:12PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 31, 2019 5:17PM EDT
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a 77-year-old man died after being pepper sprayed by provincial police during an intervention in the Monteregie region east of Montreal.
The Bureau des enquetes independantes says two police officers went to the residence in Sainte-Helene-de-Bagot at about 6 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a call about a domestic conflict involving a couple.
The group's statement says the man began having trouble breathing after he was pepper sprayed and handcuffed by police.
He was taken to hospital, where he died just before 8 p.m.
The watchdog office, which investigates when a civilian dies during a police intervention, will probe the incident with the help of the Montreal police.
