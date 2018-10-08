

CTV Montreal





Some NBA fans got to meet their heroes in person while also helping the needy on Monday.

Celebrities often come in to help Sun Youth put together it’s grocery bags this time of year, and this year, that included several basketball players.

Jerome Williams, who spent most of his playing career with the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, was one of the players who stopped by.

“Spending time like this, feeding needy families, is always an important part of the way I’ve lived and what I do in life,” he said. “This food bank is just an extension of NBA care.”

Sun Youth’s basketball team, the Hornets, was created as an outlet to help children from low income neighbourhoods.

“Basketball was the first sport we participated in because it’s cheap, cheaper than most other sports,” said Sun Youth co-founder Sid Stevens. “We’ve gone on to win many championships and scholarships, so we’re very proud of our young.”

Along with Williams was former Seattle Supersonic legend Gary Payton. The players met volunteers and donors who were bringing in non-perishable food and toys.

Williams said he loved being in Montreal and has dreams of bigger basketball things to come for the city.

“I can’t think of another city other than Vancouver that would be a great city to have in the NBA,” he said.