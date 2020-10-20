MONTREAL -- Bail hearings began on Tuesday for five men accused of kidnapping a New York couple and smuggling them into Canada.

Taylor Martin, 36, and George Dristas, 75, the oldest and youngest of the suspects both appeared at the Montreal courthouse seeking bail. But Dristas' son, 49-year-old Kosmas and 54-year-old Franco D'Onofrio, both surrendered their right to a bail healing.

“Two accused renounced the bail this morning because their parole was revoked and they're back in the penitentiary,” said defence attorney Philip Schneider.

The hearing for the fifth suspect, 52-year-old Gary Arnold, was postponed.

The judge in the case heard evidence from Quebec provincial police's lead investigator for the case.

“He's giving a detailed resume of the evidence, the investigation, the implication of the different police forces,” said Schneider.

In late September, James and Sandra Helm were abducted from their home in Moira, NY. The couple were rescued days later by the Surete du Quebec in Magog. Police have claimed in court documents they believe the couple was being held for ransom.

A publication ban is in effect for any evidence presented during the bail hearings.