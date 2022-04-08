Bad weather forces several schools in Quebec to close
A mixed bag of heavy rainfall, freezing rain and even snow in some regions of Quebec has forced several schools to shut their doors for the day.
Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board:
- Joliette Elementary School
- Joliette High School
- Rawdon Elementary School
- Daycare services at these schools are also closed
Centre de services scolaire des Samares:
- All schools and centres
