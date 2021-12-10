MONTREAL -- Those planning on driving in and around Montreal this weekend in the snow for holiday shopping or other errands, should know that taking the Pie-IX Bridge or the La Fontaine Tunnel towards the South Shore are best avoided due to roadwork-prompted closures.

PIE-IX BRIDGE / ROUTE 125

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Between Montreal and Laval, the Pie-IX Bridge in both directions

As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:

The Highway 440 east and west ramps to Route 125 South.

The Saint-Martin Boulevard entrance for Route 125 South.

From Dec. 13 to the end of 2022, the northbound section of the bridge will be closed.

As of Monday, one lane will be open in both directions on the southbound span with two lanes open during rush hour in the direction of peak traffic.

As a result, the de la Concorde Blvd. eastbound entrances for Route 125 and westbound for Route 125 South will be closed.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

Southbound

Friday from 9:30 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.; Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m., and Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 South between Exit 4 (Montreal, downtown) and the Île-Charron entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

In Montreal

The Sherbrooke St. entrance.

The Souligny Ave. entrance.

The Tellier and des Futailles street entrances.

Northbound

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m., Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8:30 a.m., and from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

Between Longueuil and Montreal, two of three lanes on Highway 25 North in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

TO BE EXPECTED

Between Kahnawake and Montreal, on the Honoré-Mercier Bridge towards Montreal (R-138 East), one of two lanes will be closed on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All work may be cancelled due to weather. For more information and detours, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.