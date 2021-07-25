LE DOMAINE, QUE. -- Four young people who had left in a canoe had to be rescued from the waters of Lac Jean-Pere late Saturday in the La Verendrye Wildlife Reserve, about two hours north of Ottawa.

According to Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau, the first duo capsized in their canoe. Then, a second duo in another canoe tried to rescue the first, but also capsized.

A call was then made to the emergency services around 4 p.m. to rescue the four young canoeists in their 20s who were in the water.

The SQ mobilized a helicopter rescue team that headed to the lake.

Meanwhile, an SQ officer patrolling the area and a guide from the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SÉPAQ) rescued the victims by boat.

The four young canoeists were brought to shore unharmed. No one was injured and no one needed to be transported to a hospital.

The incident occurred in the Le Domaine sector, near the Canot-Camping La Vérendrye facilities.