Lise Payette, a Canadian feminist, journalist, and former politician, has passed away at the age of 87.

Born in Verdun in 1939, Payette was elected with the Parti Quebecois under Rene Levesque, and later named Minister of Consumers, Cooperatives, and Financial Institutions.

From 1979 until 1981, Payette served as Quebec's Minister for the Status of Women, described by her constituents as a "woman of conviction" with "exceptional talents as a communicator."

Payette is well-known for her feminist strides, but can also be credited for the addition of 'Je Me Souviens' on Quebec's license plates, and spearheading the motion to allow hyphenated family names on birth certificates.  

After a foray into politics, she began a prolific stint as an author and columnist, collaborating frequently with Le Devoir and the Journal de Montreal to speak out on equality for women, as well as Quebec sovereignty. 

Among her roster of book titles are "Le Pouvoir? Connais Pas!" (1989) a trilogy titled "Des femmes d'honneur" (1997-1999) and the series "Des dames de coeur."

Payette was officially named to the Order of Quebec in 2001. 

Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee took to Twitter Thursday morning to commend the woman who "changed the lives of TV spectators."

Former Parti Quebecois Pierre-Karl Peladeau said Payette will be remembered for "considerable contributions."

 

Other provincial leaders also took to social media with their condolences.

With flles from The Canadian Press. 