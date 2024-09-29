Small Quebec towns debate reducing council size amid recruitment challenges

MONTREAL
    Some small Quebec municipalities are considering reducing the size of their city councils due to the challenges of recruiting candidates to run for office.
    Some small Quebec municipalities are considering reducing the size of their city councils due to the challenges of recruiting candidates to run for office.

    Quebec recently adopted a new rule allowing communities of 2,000 people or less to reduce their number of city councillors from six to four after next year's elections.

    The president of the Fédération québécoise des municipalités says the rule change was requested by some towns that have struggled with persistent vacancies on city council and sometimes even for mayor.

    Jacques Demers says it's become harder for small towns to recruit candidates due to low salaries, the challenges of the job and a general lack of time and enthusiasm for community involvement.

    Some 120 Quebec mayor and councillor positions were unfilled during the last municipal elections in 2021, while close to 5,000 candidates were elected unopposed.

    While some municipalities plan to debate the issue at their next council meetings, others say they're happy to keep the current format to allow a greater diversity of opinion.

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29. 2024.  

