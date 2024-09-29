Chinatown exhibit celebrates community and heritage

Sandy Yep's roots dig deep in Chinatown. His family planted themselves in the neighbourhood in 1895, and four generations later, he was raised in its vibrancy.

"When I was growing up, you would hear mahjong being played, you would hear voices of families laughing and running," Yep said.

His ties to Chinatown are framed in several photos displayed in an outdoor exhibit in the heart of the neighbourhood.

"This was a place that anchored our family and our community," he said, standing in front of a family photo taken in his great-grandfather's house.

A little further down the wall, he pointed at a photo of his childhood home.

"I think the baby's crib was about here," he said.

The initiative by the JIA Foundation features 50 posters highlighting portraits and testimonials from Chinatown's diverse communities.

Project coordinator and photographer Chris Lau hopes people will see past the dumplings and the bubble tea to the personal stories that make the neighbourhood what it is.

"There's a very tight knit community here, a very resilient community. I don't think we see that enough," Lau said.

The testimonials make it clear: It's a place where families found ingredients that reminded them of their origins, where businesses were built that stood the test of time, and where future husbands were met in restaurants now long gone.

It's important to strike a balance between change and heritage, Lau added.

"We want to make sure that it's preserved and that it continues to develop so that future generations can benefit," he said.

People can enjoy the exhibit on Clark Street until next spring.

They can also find the photos online.