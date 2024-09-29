MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 2 dead after head-on collision in Candiac

    Two people have died after a head-on collision on Highway 30 in Candiac. Two people have died after a head-on collision on Highway 30 in Candiac.
    Provincial police (SQ) say a head-on crash on Highway 30 in Candiac has left two people dead.

    “Around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, emergency services responded to head-on collision between two vehicles at kilometre 56,” SQ spokesperson Elizabeth Marquis said. 

    The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

    Highway 30 westbound has reopened after being closed until kilometre 58 to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

    The investigation is ongoing.  

