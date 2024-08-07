Auger-Aliassime bounced in Montreal singles opener; Shapovalov, Pospisil also out

Fans at IGA Stadium gave Felix Auger-Aliassime a lengthy standing ovation before his opening singles match in the National Bank Open on Wednesday.

It's a good thing, because Auger-Aliassime, who finished fourth at the Paris Olympics and won bronze in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa, was gone 68 minutes later.

Flavio Cobolli of Italy beat Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-2 a day before the Montreal tennis star's 25th birthday.

Another Canadian, Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., only lasted 19 minutes against American Sebastian Korda and was forced to retire trailing 2-1.

Canadian wild card Denis Shapovalov was also bounced in a first-round loss to American qualifier Brandon Nakashima.

Seeded Americans got off to a good start at the men's National Bank Open tennis tournament as Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton posted first-round wins Wednesday.

Paul, seeded 10th in Montreal, fired nine aces in a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over Italy's Luciano Darderi.

He is playing in his first tournament since teaming with Taylor Fritz to win men's doubles bronze at the Paris Olympics.

Shelton, seeded 11th, came back from a break down in the first set to defeat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Centre Court. He will next face Alexei Popyrin of Australia.

Nakashima defeated Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., 6-4, 7-5 in a match that took one hour 38 minutes to complete.

Shapovalov looked poised to win the second set with him serving at 4-3, but Nakashima broke serve and then held on for the victory.

Shapovalov finished the match with five aces, five double faults, 15 unforced errors, and saving one of three break points. Nakashima had four aces, five double faults, 13 unforced errors, and saved four of four break points.

Nakashima's next match will be against Paul.

Wild cards Liam Draxl of New Market, Ont., and Benjamin Sigouin of Vancouver are playing German combo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in men's doubles later Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.