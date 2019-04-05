Featured Video
Attempted murder in Pointe-aux-Trembles, victim in hospital
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 9:23PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 5, 2019 9:34PM EDT
A man is in hospital after being shot in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Friday evening.
The incident, which police are calling an attempted murder, took place at around 7:35 p.m. near the corner of Notre Dame St. and 8 Ave.
The victim is 49 years old and the suspect is at large.
Police have taped off the area as part of their investigation.
Latest Montreal News
- Cabbies back up traffic in protest outside Transport Minister's office
- Quebec to invest $2.5 million in tourism sector as labour shortage continues
- Quebec doctor introduces innovative breast cancer treatment to province
- Could automatic organ donation work in Quebec?
- Attempted murder in Pointe-aux-Trembles, victim in hospital