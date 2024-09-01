Asbestos found at Laval high school, extending closure for decontamination

Air quality tests at Horizon Jeunesse high school in Laval confirmed the presence of asbestos, prompting school officials to extend its closure for decontamination.

Annie Goyette, a spokesperson for the Laval Education Service Centre, said that a decontamination and clean-up operation is already underway.

“This is not the start of the school year we had hoped for the students and staff of Horizon Jeunesse,” said Yves Michel Volcy, the centre’s director general.

“We are making it our duty to ensure that regular classes resume as quickly as possible while the teams of experts are hard at work cleaning up and decontaminating the school.”

According to the centre, students will be temporarily relocated to other schools and might not return to the high school until mid-October. Officials are aiming for regular classes to resume during the week of Sept. 9.

“Thanks to their dedication, students will be able to start their learning activities in the next few days and get back to school despite everything. At the same time, we remain committed to supporting school staff through this exceptional situation,” he added.