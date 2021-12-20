With COVID-19 cases increasing and Omicron poised to be the dominant variant over the holidays, the Quebec government still won't say when people under the age of 60 will be able to register for their booster shots.

"Appointments for those under 60 will be open as soon as possible," the Quebec health ministry tells CTV News. "We want to open the appointment booking for those under 60 as soon as possible."

Starting Monday, Quebecers aged 65 and up can register for their third dose.

Health ministry spokesperson Marie-Claude Lacasse says the government is focusing on making sure "more vulnerable people," such as the elderly or those with chronic illnesses, get their boosters first.

"We are working very hard with the network to increase vaccination capacity," she said.

However, the rollout in Quebec seems substantially slower than in other provinces, with no information as to when younger people will be able to get their third shots.

Monday, Ontario and Saskatchewan opened booster shots to residents over the age of 18.

In both those provinces, there must be at least three months in between the second and third shots.

People aged 18 and older living in Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and the Yukon are already eligible to get their boosters, with a recommendation of six months in between doses.

In the Northwest Territories, those 16 and up can get a third shot after six months and in Nunavut, everyone aged 12 and up can get a booster six months after their second dose.

STILL TO COME

In addition to Quebec, younger Canadians living in British Columbia, Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia still don't know when they'll be able to get their booster shots.

“While we will gradually roll out booster doses to more Nova Scotians, our first priority continues to be vaccinating people who have one dose or no doses of vaccine,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical health officer. “It is important that everyone gets at least two doses of vaccine.”

Residents 18 and up in B.C are being told they will be able to book their appointments as of January and will receive a booking invitation between six to eight months after their second shot.

Currently, those 65 and up, Indigenous people 18 and older, as well as those who are immunocompromised, received AstraZeneca or are living or working in certain communities or facilities are eligible for a booster.

In Alberta, those 50 and up can book their booster shots, while those 18 and older will be able to sign up "eventually...at least six months after your second dose."

Right now, in Alberta and New Brunswick, those aged 50 and older, immunocompromised people, as well as Indigenous people, those who received AstraZeneca and those living or working in certain health or educational facilities are eligible for a booster.

Nova Scotians aged 60 and up can get a third dose of vaccine 168 days after their second dose, as well as people who received AstraZeneca and those working or living in certain health care facilities are also eligible.

The Quebec health ministry notes that anyone willing to help in the vaccination effort can do so by signing up on Jecontribue.