Quebec is tightening public health measures again Monday as COVID-19 cases spike across the province.

Premier François Legault announced tougher measures last week to combat the Omicron variant as the province reported a jump in hospitalizations, with record-breaking cases for the province's daily tally over the weekend.

The government backtracked on increasing the maximum of indoor gatherings to 20, maintaining the maximum at 10 people instead.

Bars, restaurants, retail stores, places of worship and entertainment activities are to operate at half capacity as of Monday.

The Quebec government is also reintroducing a ban on karaoke and dancing, and all sports tournaments and competitions are suspended until further notice.

In addition to stricter measures, more than 200,000 free rapid test kits to take home are expected to become available in pharmacies across the province Monday.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 20, 2021.