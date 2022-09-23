As Hurricane Fiona approaches, conditions 'will become dangerous' in Quebec's Magdalen Islands

The Magdalen Islands, as well as the eastern Gaspé Peninsula and the Lower North Shore, are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Fiona heads toward the region and is expected to be one of the most severe storms in history in the area.

Its effects are already being felt, but the most intense period will begin Friday night and last until late Saturday evening for the Magdalen Islands and the eastern tip of the Gaspé Peninsula.

The full impact on the Lower North Shore will be felt from Saturday morning to Sunday morning.

Environment Canada meteorologists gave an update at noon on Friday, explaining that the hurricane is moving slowly, which is aggravating its impacts.

This map shows Hurricane Fiona's position in the Atlantic as of Friday morning, approaching Nova Scotia.

The Islands, which are right in the heart of the storm's trajectory, are bracing for winds speeds between 100 to 160 kilometers per hour. The islands could also receive 75 to 125 millimeters of rain in total, which includes rain that has already fallen since Thursday night. A storm surge will be added to the mix Saturday morning and coastal roads are expected to be washed out.

As shown on this map, winds gusting up to 160 km/h are expected as Fiona makes landfall on the East Coast.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin described the expected conditions as "extreme and even dangerous'' in the Magdalen Islands.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 23, 2022.