Arsonist torches cars in Longueuil
Longueuil police talk to neighbours after two cars parked in Greenfield Park were set on fire on Dec. 17, 2018 (CTV Montreal/Stephane Gregoire)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 7:01AM EST
An arsonist set two cars on fire Sunday night in a residential neighbourhood in Longueuil.
The firebombing attack happened around 1 a.m. on Springfield St. near Margaret St. in Greenfield Park.
Both cars were parked in the driveway of a home that is undergoing renovations.
Firefighters arrived very quickly and put out the flames before they could spread to the home.
One car was badly damaged but it appears the vehicle could be repaired. The second car was barely singed, even though it was parked just beside the first vehicle.
Longueuil police are investigating the cause.
