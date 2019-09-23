

Kevin Gould, CTV News Montreal





An arsonist set fire to two cars and a house in the West Island suburb of Dollard des Ormeaux early Monday.

When firefighters arrived at the home on Oakville Rd. they found flames coming from two cars had spread to a nearby house.

They put out the fires, and while the damage to the vehicles was extensive, damage to the building appeared to be limited to the garage door and part of the roof.

Nobody inside the house was hurt by the fire.

Firefighters discovered materials used to deliberately start a fire, and so the police arson squad has taken over the investigation.