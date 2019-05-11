Featured Video
Arson suspected after overnight fire in Laval causes over $350,000 in damage
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, May 11, 2019 12:04PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 11, 2019 4:52PM EDT
Authorities are investigating for possible arson after a fire tore through an abandoned two-story commercial building on Cure-Labelle Blvd. in Laval early Saturday morning.
Authorities were alerted at around 1:30 a.m. by a passerby.
28 firefighters were deployed to the scene.
The fire is estimated to have caused between $350,000 and $400,000 of damage.
The two-alarm fire resulted in the temporary closure of the Cartierville Bridge connecting Montreal and the Laval neighbourhood of Chomedy.
There were no injuries in the fire.
