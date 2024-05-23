MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Lightspeed Commerce signs deal to integrate Uber Eats, Uber Direct into its platform

    Lightspeed offices are seen in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has signed a North American partnership deal with Uber to integrate Uber Direct and Uber Eats marketplace into its platform.

    The Montreal-based payments technology firm says the built-in integrations will allow Lightspeed merchants to list menu offerings and take orders from the Uber Eats marketplace.

    They will also be able to take orders from their own websites through Lightspeed's order anywhere system and then use Uber Direct for the delivery.

    Uber Direct is Uber's white-label delivery facilitation service.

    The company says it will allow merchants to pay only the associated delivery fee instead of the cost of developing their own delivery fleet.

    Lightspeed president JD Saint-Martin says the company believes the agreement is only the first step in a long-term relationship with Uber.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.

