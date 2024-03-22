MONTREAL
    • Arrest made after man allegedly attacked on Montreal metro station platform

    A man was assaulted on the Jean-Talon metro station platform on March 16, 2024. Police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the assault. (Wiki Commons) A man was assaulted on the Jean-Talon metro station platform on March 16, 2024. Police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the assault. (Wiki Commons)
    The Montreal police (SPVM) metro squad arrested a suspect on Friday who they believe was involved in attacking a man on the Jean-Talon metro station platform.

    The SPVM said in a news release that a 42-year-old man is suspected of being involved with a March 16 assault on a metro user in his 60s.

    "It was a neighbourhood patrol officer who arrested the individual after recognizing him while he was travelling on foot," the SPVM said.

    Police say the suspect allegedly attacked the man for unknown reasons and fled with another person before first responders arrived to assist the victim.

    The victim suffered facial injuries but did not require transport to hospital, police said.

    "The Metro Section immediately opened an investigation to find the person responsible for this event," the SPVM said. "Various investigative techniques quickly made it possible to identify the alleged perpetrator of this attack."

    Police say the suspect is in custody and will appear in court to face assault and mischief charges.

    Police are reminding public transport users that special STM constables and SPVM officers are available on metros, buses and trains in the city.

    There are multiple ways to call for help on public transport in addition to dialing 911. 

