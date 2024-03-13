Around 200 Quebec union members demonstrate in Old Montreal
Nearly 200 professionals from the Quebec infrastructure society (SQI) held a noisy demonstration in Old Montreal on Wednesday morning as part of their strike.
The union represents 735 SQI workers.
They are expected to be back at work on Thursday after demonstrating on Tuesday in Quebec City and Wednesday in Montreal.
The union members are part of a Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local, affiliated with the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ).
They voted 89.7 per cent in favour of a five-day strike mandate in February.
Following this week's strike days, the workers should have three more strike days left.
Pay is the main issue in dispute, with the CUPE reporting high turnover numbers.
The workers involved include engineers, real estate consultants, architects and project managers related to government buildings owned by the SQI, such as seniors' homes and renovations to schools, hospitals, courthouses and detention centres.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 13, 2024.
