MONTREAL -- Two employees of an armoured car company were assaulted and robbed late Monday evening in Montreal's north end by a pair of thieves who fled with an undetermined amount of money.

The employees were pepper-sprayed and shot at, but were not hit by any gunshots, according to the Montreal Police Department (SPVM).

The robbery occurred around 11 p.m. near the premises of a financial institution located on Jean-Talon St.West, at the intersection of Querbes St., in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood. It appears that the employees were carrying money to their armoured car when the robbery occurred.

According to witnesses, the two robbers fled on foot in a direction that could not be determined.

Both victims were treated by paramedics for pepper spray.

Investigators will now go over surveillance cameras in the neighbourhood to see if they have been able to capture images that would allow them to advance their investigation.