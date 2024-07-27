Are your seasonal allergies caused by botanical sexism? The answer is muddy
Debates are flourishing over whether the growing number of people who live with seasonal allergies is because of a sexist decision by city planners.
According to researchers, more than a quarter of Canadians suffer from seasonal allergies.
Some blame botanical sexism -- a term that describes a city's preference to plant male trees because they do not cover the ground with fruit or flowers.
However, male trees boast a high pollen production, which, if planted in abundance, could mean that people with allergies are suffering more than necessary.
"Some specialists say it's better to plant male trees in cities because they don't produce fruit," said Sarah Tardif, a PhD student in biology at Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM). "We don't know if it's true or not."
Tardif is a member of UQAM's urban forest research chair, which aims to "investigate how trees are distributed in the world, how their diversity affects the functioning of forests, how they interact with each other, with other organisms, as well as with us."
Part of her research is taking inventory of all the trees on the Island of Montreal.
"We know that some species may be more allergenic than others," explains Tardif. "For example, all the species pollinated by the wind are more allergenic than the species pollinated by insects."
She notes that though birch trees are far from the most abundant species in Montreal, they produce a large quantity of pollen that can travel farther than other types of trees.
"It's one of the trees that grow very fast at the beginning of the development, so we call them the pioneer species," said Tardif on why cities continue to plant them. "If you want a big tree in a few years, it's good, but for allergies, it's not the best one."
Regardless, she says allergies aren't generally factored in when planting trees in cities.
"We don't have a lot of information about what pollen we have in the air, and especially what species are more allergenic compared to the others," she said, explaining that's one of the goals of her PhD project. "The main objective of my project is to see what type of pollen we have in the air."
One of the questions she wants to answer is if the pollen caught in her traps is from trees nearby or far away.
"We link the pollen data with allergic symptoms from the population nearby our traps," Tardif said.
The researcher, who lived with seasonal allergies in her native France, says she doesn't have the same afflictions in Montreal.
"We need more knowledge about what is the allergenicity of the trees because the allergenicity of the trees comes from different things," said Tardif. "It can be the the quantity of pollen that is produced by the trees, but also [what is] released."
She adds that meteorological factors can also play a role.
"When there is more wind or more dry weather, and also before thunderstorms," Tardif lists. "It shows that there is more pollen released in the air at this point."
For its part, the City of Montreal says it doesn't know the proportion of male-to-female trees on its territory.
"We don't take tree sex into account in our planting choices, except for species that produce fruit, which may require more maintenance," said Camille Bégin, a public relations officer with the City of Montreal.
Officials maintain that the primary issue is whether the pollen produced by certain types of trees is allergenic -- regardless of whether the tree is male, female or has both male and female flowers.
"New studies point the finger at certain species of maple, which are said to have significant allergenic potential, and are found in large quantities in several major cities, including Montreal," said Bégin.
She adds the City of Montreal is working with the UQAM lab, headed by Dr. Alain Paquette, to learn more about the subject.
"The results of this research will certainly guide future plantings," said Bégin.
In short, there is still much left to be discovered when it comes to the relationship between different types of trees and the increasing number of people who have allergies.
"Maybe some of them [the trees] are here by regeneration or just seedlings from other trees, but most of them are planted, so we can control what we plant," said Tardif. "This is the specificity of the cities. Knowing that, we can select the best trees according to allergy, and also the ecosystem services we want for the population."
All the main allergenic tree species in Quebec are listed here.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper
During a tour of the town with Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
'It's completely gone.' After fast-moving wildfire destroys brother's home, one woman opens her own to evacuees
Kim Titchener knows first-hand how caring the Jasper community can be, and she's hoping to give back as much as possible now that the town and its people are in need.
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt
Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.
New numbers confirm one-third of Jasper townsite destroyed in this week's wildfire
One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek in Mississauga, Ont.: police
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Ont., Peel police say.
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Jasper mayor finds home destroyed by wildfire on tour of townsite
On a tour of the wreckage at the Jasper townsite, Mayor Richard Ireland stopped at one house, the charred remains of which had collapsed into the basement. It was his home.
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek in Mississauga, Ont.: police
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Ont., Peel police say.
-
Man wanted after allegedly attempting to grab child in east Toronto
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
-
Stabbing in Etobicoke sends 1 to hospital: police
One person has been sent to hospital, and another arrested, after a stabbing that happened in Etobicoke on Friday night.
Ottawa
-
How to support adult children, grandchildren financially amid high cost-of-living
Ontario seniors are facing a cash crunch as they continue to support their kids and grandchildren at the expense of their own well-being.
-
Former Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones dies at 54 after battle with ALS
The Ottawa Senators have announced that former assistant coach Bob Jones has died after a battle with ALS. He was 54.
-
Family farm near Christie Lake destroyed by Perth, Ont. tornado
A family in the community of Tay Valley is picking up the pieces of their barn after it was destroyed by Wednesday's tornado near Perth, Ont.
Atlantic
-
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
-
Chief medical officer warns public of measles case in Moncton area
The New Brunswick Office of the Chief Medical Officer is warning about case of measles in the Moncton area in connection to a person who recently travelled internationally.
-
'It brings comfort and pride': Latin festival celebrates culture, 'exponential' growth in Halifax
Saturday marks the second year for LatinFax, a festival that celebrates Hispanic culture and identity in Halifax.
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Northern Ontario
-
Fuel transport stopped on Hwy. 11 for speeding: OPP
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle and his employer are facing charges after police stopped the vehicle for speeding on Highway 11.
-
Major Canadian bank experiences direct deposit outage on payday
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
-
Police stop smoky pickup truck, say they found open liquor
A 21-year-old northern Ontario resident is facing several charges – including impaired driving – after a traffic stop in Kapuskasing last week.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
'My ties to this community are done': Jewish London member reacts to being evicted from Jewish Community Centre
Darlene Zaifman-Guslits was denied entry to an event for Pierre Poilievre at the London Jewish Community Centre.
-
Serious assault turned homicide after victim dies in hospital
The victim of a serious assault that occurred on July 20 has since died in hospital, according to London police.
Kitchener
-
Push for more weir warning signs near dangerous drop in Grand River
The deaths of two women on the Grand River has some questioning the lack of warning signs near a dangerous drop in Kitchener.
-
Police seek tips in Cambridge armed robbery investigation
Police have shared the photo of a person they’re trying to identify as part of armed robbery investigation in Cambridge.
-
Thieves caught on camera breaking into Guelph cellphone repair store
"I don't feel safe here." That's how one business owner feels after someone smashed the glass at his store in downtown Guelph.
Windsor
-
Kingsville Pro Rodeo brings three days of competition and performances this weekend
It's the 20th running of the rodeo in the region.
-
Doctor identified in alleged newborn data snooping scandal
CTV News has learned the identity of the doctor under investigation for allegedly accessing the data of newborn babies without authorization: Dr. Omar Afandi.
-
Road reopened after train derailment in Puce
Essex County OPP have reopened Old Tecumseh Road, near Puce Road, after a train derailment.
Barrie
-
Teen airlifted after car flipped upside down with 2 passengers inside
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
-
Autism advocates concerned over Catholic board's budget for special needs students
Autism Ontario is raising concerns about a lack of support for special needs students at a Simcoe County school board this coming school year.
-
Second person charged in connection to the death of 25-year-old man in Meaford
A second person has been charged in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man in Meaford more than four years ago.
Vancouver
-
Some residents won't leave B.C. community despite wildfire evacuation orders
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
-
Ryan Reynolds brings Wrexham AFC to BC Place for Saturday match with Whitecaps
The Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to rewrite the script when Hollywood A-lister and Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds brings Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club he co-owns, to BC Place for a friendly match on Saturday.
-
Metro Vancouver moving forward with wastewater project audit, international travel ban
Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley has only been chair of the Metro Vancouver Board for a few weeks, but he's already facing public pushback.
Vancouver Island
-
Some residents won't leave B.C. community despite wildfire evacuation orders
It's been a calmer 24 hours on the wildfire front in B.C., but hundreds of properties remain under evacuation orders in the Central Kootenay region as anxious residents hope for the best.
-
Department of Fisheries untangles gear from humpback whale off B.C.'s coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it has successfully untangled fishing gear on a humpback whale off British Columbia's coast that was first spotted by a ferry passenger.
-
Vancouver Island wildfire expected to grow until rain, cooler temperatures arrive
Wildfire officials on Vancouver Island say an out-of-control wildfire burning west of Victoria is expected to grow in the coming days before rain and cooler temperatures can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the blaze.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
-
'I really love sports': Manitoba teen looking to take the next step in his sporting life
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
-
Winnipeg Beach launches 'bylaw blitz' to tackle derelict properties
Winnipeg Beach is trying a new strategy to deal with vacant, derelict or unsightly buildings – it’s called a bylaw blitz.
Calgary
-
Jasper mayor finds home destroyed by wildfire on tour of townsite
On a tour of the wreckage at the Jasper townsite, Mayor Richard Ireland stopped at one house, the charred remains of which had collapsed into the basement. It was his home.
-
4 dead in Rocky View County crash
Four people are dead following a motor vehicle collision in Rocky View County on Friday morning.
-
Water restrictions remain as more wire snaps detected along feeder main
A city official says Calgary will remain under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions while it investigates potential points of concern along its recently repaired feeder main.
Edmonton
-
'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper
During a tour of the town with Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.
-
'It's completely gone.' After fast-moving wildfire destroys brother's home, one woman opens her own to evacuees
Kim Titchener knows first-hand how caring the Jasper community can be, and she's hoping to give back as much as possible now that the town and its people are in need.
-
New numbers confirm one-third of Jasper townsite destroyed in this week's wildfire
One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's crime rate top of Canada for 25th straight year: Stats Canada
Saskatchewan’s provincial crime rate ranked worst in the country for a 25th straight year in 2023, according to the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.
-
Sask. man dead after collision involving truck and train
A 63-year-old man from Cowessess First Nation has died following a collision involving a truck and a train on Range Road 2060 in the RM of Elcapo.
-
Hot and dry week in Sask. leads to decline of crop conditions
A hot and dry week in Saskatchewan has led to the decline of crop conditions, especially in the southern and western parts of the province, according to the province’s latest crop report.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's crime rate top of Canada for 25th straight year: Stats Canada
Saskatchewan’s provincial crime rate ranked worst in the country for a 25th straight year in 2023, according to the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.
-
How a Sask. city changed the way the Crime Severity Index is reported
A small city in Saskatchewan has helped affect big changes in the way Statistics Canada reports its annual Crime Severity Index (CSI) data.
-
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.