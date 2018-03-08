Arcand renames new film set to come out June 28
Director Denys Arcand is pictured in a Toronto hotel room as he promotes 'An Eye for Beauty' during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday , Sept. 11, 2014. (Chris Young/ THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 2:58PM EST
Canadian director Denys Arcand is renaming his new film.
Instead of being called "Le Triomphe de l'argent" ("The Triumph of Money"), it is being rechristened "La Chute de l'empire americain" ("The Fall of the American Empire").
The movie is about a Montreal man who walks into a clothing store where two people are dead after a botched armed robbery.
He finds two bags of cash and faces the dilemma of what to do with the money.
The film, which is expected to come out June 28, is based on the 2010 killings of two people in a boutique in Old Montreal.
Arcand said in a radio interview Thursday the original title no longer corresponded to the way the film has turned out.
