Arcade Fire returns to Montreal for first time since sexual assault allegations

Arcade Fire returns to the Bell Centre tonight.

That line would typically be ended with an exclamation point, but for the local band's first show in Montreal since headlining Osheaga in July, the homecoming is less of a triumphant return this time.

It is the last show of the band's "We" tour and the first since the American music publication Pitchfork's story on the sexual misconduct allegations against frontman Win Butler by multiple people.

If ticket prices are any indication, the band is not commanding the demand it once did.

The ticket reseller Stubhub had tickets on sale for as low as $19 on Saturday morning. Premium seats are selling for as low as $52 with general admission floor seats as low as $145.

Response on social media has been mixed with some fans posting pictures of packed shows in Toronto on Friday night, while others posted about the vibe being low.

"Okay so I bought arcade fire tickets before they got 'cancelled' - this show is so depressing as an actual fan," wrote one former fan. "Low energy. Low attendance. No one's into it. It's literally depressing."

Other Twitter users replied to the user's post with pictures of fans on the floor enjoying the show.

"Sick of the pile-on," wrote one Twitter user. "Are people cancelling everyone? The show was packed and amazing."

ALLEGATIONS AND CANCELLATIONS

The Pitchfork article in August recounted how three young women between 18 and 23 alleged Butler sent unsolicited and explicit texts and photos and aggressively pursued them between 2016 and 2020.

A gender-fluid person who was 21 alleged Butler sexually assaulted them in 2015.

Butler was in his late 30s at the time and married to bandmate Regine Chassagne. The couple had a son in 2013.

Butler released a lengthy statement admitting to "consensual relationships" outside of his marriage.

Grammy-winning artist Beck was on the concert ticket for the North American leg of Arcade Fire's tour but backed out in October.

Beck made no comment about his reasons for leaving the tour.

Award-winning Canadian singer/songwriter Leslie Fiest also left the tour due to the allegations.

“I’ve always written songs to name my own subtle difficulties, aspire to my best self, and claim responsibility when I need to,” said Feist in a tweet in September. “And I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home.”