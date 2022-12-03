Arcade Fire returns to Montreal for first time since sexual assault allegations

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking its economy?

Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.

