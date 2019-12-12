MONTREAL -- Anti-feminist blogger Jean-Claude Rochefort, 70, who is accused of inciting hatred towards women, is back in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

He insisted on taking the stand against strong words from both his lawyer and the judge.

“If we speak out against feminism, we go to jail,” he said, insisting he’s a prisoner of conscience as he offered up $200 to post bail.

Defence lawyer Marc-Olivier Carrier insisted the 70-year-old should get bail, and requested that he see a psychiatrist or psychologist. He argued Rochefort has no history of violence.

Judge Pierre Labelle responded that a psychiatric evaluation isn’t necessary.

“He knows what he’s doing. He has an ideology. A psychologist won’t change his mind,” the judge stated.

He went on a long, self-incriminating rant, calling himself a prisoner of conscience. “If we speak out against feminism, we go to jail”. Says his rights were violated when accused of similar charges a decade ago. @CTVMontreal — Stéphane Giroux (@SGirouxCTV) December 12, 2019

Rochefort was arrested by Montreal police at his home in Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough last Friday – the day of the 30th anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre.

Officers say during his arrest several incriminating computer files and equipment were seized.

In the past, Rochefort has written favourably about the Polytechnique shooter in a number of blogs, under several pseudonyms.

In one post, Rochefort refers to the killer as an "incel lord," a reference to the online subculture of "involuntarily celibate" men whose online discussions focus on anti-feminism, misogyny and endorsing sexual violence against women.

Rochefort said men should not live with women, that they should be "exiled" and that they should be "assassinated if they refuse." He referred to feminism as a "cancer," adding that "every woman is a potential enemy."

A decision on whether or not Rochefort will get bail is expected on Monday.

Prior arrest

Rochefort insisted Thursday that his rights were violated when he was accused of similar charges in 2009, adding his family hasn't spoke to him since.

He was arrested for making death threats against women and glorifying the Polytechnique shooter, calling him a folk hero. He was sentenced to community service.

At the time, prosecutors wanted to charge him with incitement and wilful promotion of hatred, but the judge refused.

An amendment to the Canadian Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code extends protection against hate propaganda to any section of the public that is distinguished by sex, gender identity or gender expression.