MONTREAL -- Anti-feminist blogger Jean-Claude Rochefort, 70, will remain behind bars until at least Thursday after his bail hearing was postponed on Tuesday.



Rochefort may have to undergo a psychosocial evaluation following his arrest on allegations of inciting hatred against women and advocating for "masculinism."

He was arrested by Montreal police at his home in Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough on Friday – the day of the 30th anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre.

Officers say during his arrest, several incriminating computer files and equipment were seized.

The blogger has been accused of inciting hatred towards women and writing favourably about the Polytechnique shooter in a number of blogs, under several pseudonyms.

In one post, Rochefort refers to the killer as an "incel lord," a reference to the online subculture of "involuntarily celibate" men whose online discussions focus on anti-feminism, misogyny and endorsing sexual violence against women.



Rochefort said men should not live with women, that they should be "exiled" and that they should be "assassinated if they refuse." He referred to feminism as a "cancer," adding that "every woman is a potential enemy."





Bail hearing postponed

Rochefort's bail hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning, but his defence lawyer Marc-Olivier Carrier asked that he be evaluated before any decisions are made.

Crown prosecutor Josiane Laplante agreed to postpone the bail hearing, and says she is opposing possible bail for Rochefort on the basis of his recidivism, a worry for public safety and that he may be a flight risk.



The decision will, however, be made by Judge Pierre Labelle.

The Crown and defence agreed they need more time to hear a witness and review other evidence in a bail hearing. Both sides expect the hearing to last at least three hours.

Rochefort made only a very brief appearance before returning to his cell pending further proceedings.

This is not the first time Rochefort has been accused of spreading hatred against women.

In 2009, he was arrested for making death threats against women and glorifying the Polytechnique shooter, calling him a folk hero. He was sentenced to community service.

At the time, prosecutors wanted to charge him with incitement and wilful promotion of hatred, but the judge refused.



An amendment to the Canadian Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code extends protection against hate propaganda to any section of the public that is distinguished by sex, gender identity or gender expression.