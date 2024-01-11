Another snowstorm is on its way to Montreal
Montreal is getting ready for a third storm in less than a week.
Another Texas low is on its way to Quebec just in time for the weekend. It is expected to take a similar track to the one that moved in on Tuesday.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for the Montreal area, warning of more accumulating snow, and possibly more ice, freezing, rain, and rain.
Winter storm watches have been issued north and west of the city with up to 30 centimetres of snow possible.
While there is still some uncertainty when it comes to the exact track of the system, it looks like Montreal could see snow beginning in the early hours of the morning on Saturday.
At this point, the city could see a potential 15 cm of accumulation.
Even greater amounts of snow may fall north of the Saint Lawrence River in areas already blanketed by 30-40 cm from Tuesday's storm.
Once again, Environment Canada is warning motorists to postpone non-essential travel as hazardous driving conditions are expected.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
PROGRAMMING NOTE
PROGRAMMING NOTE Van Vlaardingen moves to late news anchor desk; Johnson stays as 5 p.m. anchor
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87
Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.
Montreal man charged with inciting hatred against Jewish community after RCMP investigation
A Montreal man has been charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group after allegedly making anti-Jewish statements on social media.
Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic fined US$25K by NBA for criticizing officials
Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has been fined US$25,000 by the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating.
Violence rattles Ecuador as a nightclub arson kills 2 and a bomb scare sparks an evacuation
A fake bomb threat rattled the capital of Ecuador on Thursday, sparking the mobilization of an anti-explosives unit to a bustling area, while authorities in a city west of Quito responded to a nightclub arson that killed two people as the South American country staggers under a spike in violence.
Hundreds of Canadian military base workers could strike on Monday
Hundreds of workers in Canadian military bases will walk off the job Monday as contract negotiations drag on, their union says.
'A dirty industry secret': 'Love is Blind' contestant files lawsuit alleging traumatic workplace conditions
A 'Love is Blind' contestant has filed a lawsuit against the reality experiment Netflix series, citing a 'traumatic' experience during filming which a non-disclosure agreement prevented her from discussing.
The world's most powerful passports for 2024
In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.
opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?
We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.
Illegal tunnel under a synagogue in NYC is 60 feet long and destabilized nearby buildings, city says
The illegal tunnel discovered under a historic Brooklyn synagogue compromised the stability of several structures surrounding the religious complex, prompting an order to vacate as well as citations against its owners, city officials said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Winter storm watch released for parts of GTA ahead of heavy snow
Some parts of the Greater Toronto Area are now under a winter storm watch ahead of a system that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow beginning Friday night.
-
12-year-old boy charged with robbing east-Toronto convenience store, stabbing employee in the back: police
A 12-year-old boy who allegedly robbed an east-end Toronto convenience store at knifepoint and then stabbed an employee in the back as they were running away is facing charges.
-
Brampton mayor introduces motion that could lead to fines for inappropriate 911 calls
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has introduced a motion that could lead to Peel residents who misuse the 911 emergency line being penalized.
Atlantic
-
Weather deja vu: Saturday storm system to mirror Wednesday’s snow, rain and wind
A large storm system that passed just the west of the Maritimes Wednesday brought a combination of snow, rain, and high winds.
-
Fredericton ER doc describes seeing patients in 'every little nook and cranny' of overflowing emergency department
A Fredericton ER doctor tells CTV about overcrowding at a New Brunswick emergency department.
-
3 semi-tractor trailers collide on N.S. highway
Three semi-tractor trailers collided on Highway 101 in South Alton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Police request public’s help after vehicle set on fire in north London, Ont. neighbourhood
London police are appealing to the public for video footage and photos following an arson that took place in the city’s north end earlier this month.
-
Winter storm watch in effect for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issues a winter storm watch for Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth counties.
-
Five people in custody following joint southwestern Ont. police investigation, drug trafficking and weapons charges laid
A joint police investigation across southwestern Ontario has led to the arrests of five people and the seizure of weapons and $194,000 worth of illicit drugs.
Northern Ontario
-
Orange smoke in Sudbury caused by chemical reaction, not explosion: fire officials
Emergency crews were called Thursday morning to an industrial business on Maley Drive that manufactures specialty mining supply equipment after a chemical reaction created red/orange smoke.
-
Sudbury pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
A 57-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Sudbury parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police say.
-
Long-term, dangerous northern sex offender loses battle to have sentence overturned due to Indigenous ancestry
WARNING: This story contains details about sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers. An Ontario appeals court has rejected attempts by a long-term, dangerous sex offender in northern Ontario to have his jail sentence changed because of his Indigenous background.
Calgary
-
'Hasn't been the same since': Mother of teenage Calgary murder victim breaks silence
The mother of a Calgary murder victim is speaking out, urging anyone with information about her teenage daughter's death to come forward.
-
Calgary under extreme cold warning, wind chills close to -40
An extreme cold warning is in place for the city of Calgary, prompting major concerns for residents as well as many schools that will need to fall back on inclement weather policies to protect student safety.
-
'I hope her face haunts you': Sentencing for man convicted in child's beating death
There were sobs and tears in a Calgary courtroom Thursday at the sentencing hearing for a man convicted in the beating death of his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter.
Kitchener
-
'It's simply at a breaking point': Universities warn of dark days ahead and call for end of tuition freeze
“Governments have given institutions a choice between international students or nothing, and those who can't quite get enough international students are in trouble right now,” says Alex Usher, the president of Higher Education Strategy Associates.
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman completes goal of drawing one bird a day for the entire year
A Kitchener woman stuck with a unique goal she set at the start of 2023 – drawing one bird every day for the entire year.
-
No one hurt in fire at Kitchener apartment building
Tenants were evacuated from an apartment building in Kitchener’s Stanley Park neighbourhood after flames broke out there Thursday.
Vancouver
-
'It is a decampment': Lawyer challenges city's explanation of actions at Downtown Eastside park
The city insists its crackdown on people sheltering at Oppenheimer Park – which has been going on for months, but has critics increasingly worried as temperatures are set to plunge to dangerous lows Thursday – is not a decampment.
-
Coast guard rescues 4 from frigid waters off northern Vancouver Island
Four people were rescued from the frigid ocean waters off northern Vancouver Island after their boat began taking on water and they were forced to abandon ship Wednesday evening.
-
Court dismisses appeal of former B.C. Lions player convicted of ex-girlfriend's murder
British Columbia's highest court has dismissed an appeal from a former B.C. Lions wide receiver who sought to overturn his conviction in the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend.
Edmonton
-
Witnesses say Edmonton officer assaulted woman prior to arresting her husband near encampment
A police officer who claims he was assaulted by an Indigenous man during an encampment protest in Edmonton on Tuesday was actually the aggressor, according to several people who were there.
-
Edmonton mayor to declare 'housing and homelessness' emergency next Monday
The mayor of Edmonton is going to declare a "housing and homelessness" emergency on Monday, days after local police finished the removal of eight "high-risk" encampments.
-
'Heartbreaking': Edmonton woman recalls losing her home in a grease fire
An Edmonton woman is warning people about the dangers of grease fires after she lost her home and four of her pets last week.
Windsor
-
Windsor police say missing person related to investigation at Black Oak Heritage Park
On Tuesday, police first asked the public for help in finding the man who was last seen on Dec. 25 wearing a white suit with black lapels and possibly hiking boots.
-
'It was a debacle': Windsor couple frustrated with three-hour flight plan that turned into 11-hour detour to Winnipeg
Flair Airlines blames weather for a series of delays between Cancun, Mexico, and Windsor International Airport.
-
'We can't wait': Craft brewers decry 'unfair' provincial taxes, fear smaller breweries will fold under pressure
Ontario’s craft brewers are worried for the future of the sector amid a provincial review of alcohol taxes that seems to be taking longer than brewers would like.
Regina
-
Investigation continues into explosion at Luiggi's Pasta House
Members of Regina's Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are continuing to investigate after Luiggi's Pasta House was heavily damaged in an explosion Wednesday.
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Supreme Court to rule on Saskatchewan jail policy
A Saskatchewan advocate for prisoners’ rights is taking the province to Canada’s highest court over a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
Ottawa
-
1936-2024
1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87
Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH More snow expected for Ottawa region on Friday and Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, calling for 10 to 25 cm of snow Friday night and on Saturday.
-
Ottawa man saving big at grocery store, sharing on Reddit
Donovan Burey says he doesn’t mind waking up at 5 a.m. every Wednesday in order to sift through grocery store coupons online.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Supreme Court to rule on Saskatchewan jail policy
A Saskatchewan advocate for prisoners’ rights is taking the province to Canada’s highest court over a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
Saskatoon passengers landing in Orlando told they 'entered the country illegally'
A Saskatoon-area couple travelling to Orlando last Friday is left with many unanswered questions after an unexpected delay because of a security breach by an airport employee.