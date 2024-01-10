Montreal snow removal operation to start as another storm approaches

The City of Montreal says it is gearing up for its snow removal operation after more than 15 cm of snow fell overnight.

"Montreal was hit by a severe winter storm," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin. "We got more than 15 cm of snow last night. We also got 12 cm on Sunday. That means there's more than 20 cm to grab on the curb of the streets."

The operation is slated to start in all 19 boroughs at 7 p.m. and officials say priority will be given to major arteries, public transit lanes and bus routes.

Sabourin adds that with another storm expected to blow through the province this weekend, city officials want to clear as much snow as possible to avoid excessive pile-ups.

"We will make sure the sidewalks will be [down to] the concrete," he said. "We're scraping the sidewalks in order to avoid slippery conditions later on. We're expecting freezing temperatures, so it's important for the city to maintain a good state on our sidewalks."

Sabourin is also reminding Montrealers to move their cars to facilitate operations.

"Each time, it's the same challenge," he said, noting that, on average, 35,000 cars need to be towed to allow workers to do their jobs.

With colder temperatures expected to end the week, Montreal firefighters are strongly suggesting people remove the snow from their balconies and emergency exits so they don't become slippery ice blocks.

Nearly 3,000 people and 2,200 snow removal vehicles are expected to take part in the operation, which includes 10,000 km of streets, sidewalks and bike paths.