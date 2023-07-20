Another road worker was struck by a car last week in Montreal: police

Another road worker was hit by a car last week in Montreal, not long after two others were struck at a construction site, one of them fatally.

A signaller was hit at a worksite on Crémazie Boulevard and D'Iberville Street last Friday in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough, according to Montreal police (SPVM), who were called around 8:50 p.m.

SPVM spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said the driver suffered minor injuries to his lower body but refused to be sent to hospital.

A suspect, a 61-year-man, was located, but no charges have been laid.The investigation is ongoing.

The incident occurred just one day after two road workers were injured in a hit-and-run in the Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough.

One of the workers, a 39-year-old man, died of his injuries in hospital on Wednesday.

A 68-year-old man later surrendered to authorities but was released.

The tragedy prompted calls from the United Steelworkers union to update Quebec's driving course and improve worker safety training at construction sites.