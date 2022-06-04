Another day, another record high gas price in Montreal: $2.21-per-litre

As expected, gas prices reached another record on Saturday with the cost at the pump for regular reaching $2.21 per litre at some stations in and around Montreal.

That price was listed at stations on the Island of Montreal, the South Shore, and Laval on the GasBuddy website with the lowest prices on the island listed at $2.09.

In Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore, prices dipped as low as $2.05.

Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague said he expected gas prices to reach record highs this weekend after fuel scarcity and a tightening of the global supply of energy have caused fuel prices to skyrocket.

BC's Lower Mainland continues to outpace the rest of the country with some stations at $2.36 a litre.

Toronto's prices are relatively low, with highs of $2.11.