Andre Fortin seeks outside candidates for Quebec Liberal leadership race

The Quebec Liberals are actively seeking outside candidates for the party leadership.

At the QLP general council held in Drummondville on Sunday, MNA André Fortin declared that it was his duty to canvass and eventually welcome aspirants into the Liberal family.

The only candidate who has openly expressed an interest in entering the race is Frédéric Beauchemin, who was excluded from the caucus because of harassment allegations.

According to Fortin, there needs to be a significant number of candidates in this race.

The rules of the race were due to be unveiled on Sunday morning, but we already know that the Liberals will have to choose their leader in 2025.