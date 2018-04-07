

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Zach Hyman scored the winner early in the third period, Frederik Andersen made 31 saves to set a new franchise mark with his 38th win of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs closed out their schedule with a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Auston Matthews buried his 34th goal to match his jersey number and added an assist for Toronto (49-26-7), which also set a club record for points in a campaign with 105.

Nazem Kadri and Patrick Marleau had the other goals for the Leafs, while Jake Gardiner had two assists.

The Leafs still have to wait one more day to find out their first-round playoff opponent after the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2, and the Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime.

A win for the Bruins on Sunday against the Florida Panthers, who were eliminated from post-season contention earlier Saturday, would see Boston move into first in the Atlantic Division and set up a meeting between Tampa Bay and Toronto.

A victory in regulation for the Panthers, meanwhile, sets up a Leafs-Bruins matchup.