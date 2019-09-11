

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





And they're off!

Campaign posters started to appear in Montreal and across the country in preparation for the federal election scheduled to take place on Oct. 21, 2019.

Bloc Quebecois candidate for Hochelaga Simon Marchand was out late Tuesday night putting up signs in his riding, as he tries to retake the seat his party once held from NDP MP Marjolain Boutin-Sweet.

"As we know Prime Minister Trudeau is probably going to start the elections tomorrow," said Marchand Tuesday night. "Being well-aware of that, all of our signs are out today. All our teams were ready."

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall at 10 a.m. to ask her to dissolve the 42nd Parliament and draw up the writs for the 338 Canadian ridings.

This year's 40-day campaign will be just over half the length of the marathon 78-day election in 2015.

For the Bloc, it is an important election in the party's history, as it tries to improve on the 10 seats it won four years ago.

"We've been preparing for this for the past four years," said Marchand. "For the Bloc, it is a riding we can win here in Hochelaga, and I've been here since 2014. We're ready for this. We're ready for a thrilling 40 days of campaigning and hopefully, the voters are going to give us their trust October 21st."